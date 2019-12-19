Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) COO Sells $388,800.00 in Stock

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) COO Mike C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $388,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 108,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,142.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stitch Fix stock opened at $25.72 on Thursday. Stitch Fix Inc has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $37.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.61 and a 200-day moving average of $23.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.44, a PEG ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Stitch Fix had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $432.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Stitch Fix Inc will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 392.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Stitch Fix by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 41.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SFIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Stitch Fix from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.69.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

