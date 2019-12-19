Strongco (TSE:SQP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.65

Shares of Strongco Corp (TSE:SQP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.65 and traded as high as $1.80. Strongco shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 700 shares trading hands.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Strongco in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Get Strongco alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 830.32. The firm has a market cap of $22.87 million and a PE ratio of 4.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.66.

Strongco (TSE:SQP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$98.00 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Strongco Corp will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Strongco (TSE:SQP)

Strongco Corporation sells, rents, and services new and used equipment to the construction, infrastructure, mining, oil and gas, utilities, municipalities, waste management, and forestry sectors in Canada and in the United States. The company offers attachments/accessories, backhoe loaders, compactors/tampers, crawler dozers, cranes, crushing and screening equipment, excavators, forestry equipment, haulers, hydraulic hammers, lift trucks, wheel and compact loaders, material handlers, motor graders, pavers/milling/road wideners, scrapers, skid steers, and pipe layers; and used equipment.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Strongco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strongco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.