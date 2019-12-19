Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.33

Suedzucker AG (ETR:SZU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as €16.33 ($18.99) and last traded at €16.18 ($18.81), with a volume of 540442 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €15.19 ($17.66).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SZU. Deutsche Bank set a €14.50 ($16.86) price target on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Independent Research set a €13.50 ($15.70) price objective on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Warburg Research set a €14.60 ($16.98) price objective on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($16.86) target price on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €15.51 ($18.04).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €13.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of €13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.22, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion and a PE ratio of -3.72.

About Suedzucker (ETR:SZU)

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

