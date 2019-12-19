SUNCORP GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Shares Up 0.4%

SUNCORP GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SNMCY)’s share price traded up 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.22 and last traded at $9.22, 2,526 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 15% from the average session volume of 2,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.13.

About SUNCORP GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SNMCY)

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The company offers home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, compulsory third party, loan protection, equity and cash benefit, life, trauma, total and permanent disablement, and income protection insurance products.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for SUNCORP GRP LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUNCORP GRP LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.