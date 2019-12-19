Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.02

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (LON:SYM) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.02 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.08), with a volume of 970894 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.15 ($0.09).

The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 million and a P/E ratio of 33.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 8.48.

Symphony Environmental Technologies Company Profile (LON:SYM)

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies environmental plastic additives and products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers d2w, an oxo-biodegradable plastic additive that turns ordinary plastic at the end of its life, in the presence of oxygen, into a material with a different molecular structure; d2p, a suite of masterbatches, which provides protection from bacteria, insects, fungi, algae, odour, fouling, and fire; and d2t anti-counterfeiting systems.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Symphony Environmental Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symphony Environmental Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.