T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Insider Sells $98,704.00 in Stock

T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total transaction of $98,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,518.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $122.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $126.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.90. The company has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 35.28%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 632.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,471,000 after purchasing an additional 121,752 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 161,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,702,000 after purchasing an additional 13,184 shares in the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TROW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price objective on T. Rowe Price Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.77.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.