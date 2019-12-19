Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Target Hospitality Corp. is the holding company for Target Lodging, Signor Lodging and their respective subsidiaries. The company, through Target Lodging and Signor Lodging, builds, owns and operates customized housing communities for hospitality solutions including culinary, catering, concierge, laundry and security services as well as recreational facilities. It primarily serves the oil and gas, energy and government sectors. Target Hospitality Corp., formerly knonw as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TH. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Target Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded Target Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.52.

Shares of TH opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. Target Hospitality has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $12.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.04.

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $81.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.39 million.

In other news, Director Andrew P. Studdert bought 20,000 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $96,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Kalamaras bought 15,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.38 per share, with a total value of $68,249.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,740 shares in the company, valued at $156,541.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 66,131 shares of company stock valued at $302,373.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TH. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,477,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Target Hospitality by 885.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 10,630 shares during the period. Finally, LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 173.8% in the 2nd quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,993,000 after purchasing an additional 317,369 shares during the last quarter.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

