Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $50.24

Shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.24 and traded as high as $52.43. Tc Pipelines shares last traded at $52.10, with a volume of 130,111 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered Tc Pipelines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on Tc Pipelines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.76.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 14.12%. Research analysts anticipate that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. This is an increase from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 19.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Tc Pipelines by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 14,663 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Tc Pipelines by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,136,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $266,825,000 after buying an additional 50,733 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Tc Pipelines by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,159,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $504,736,000 after buying an additional 119,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tc Pipelines by 101.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 5,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

