TD Securities Trims Leagold Mining (TSE:LMC) Target Price to C$4.75

Leagold Mining (TSE:LMC) had its price target dropped by analysts at TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 65.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LMC. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Leagold Mining from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Leagold Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Leagold Mining stock opened at C$2.87 on Tuesday. Leagold Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.37 and a 52 week high of C$3.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.30. The stock has a market cap of $743.68 million and a P/E ratio of -11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14.

Leagold Mining (TSE:LMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$160.65 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leagold Mining will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Leagold Mining Company Profile

Leagold Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition of gold mining properties and other development projects in Latin America. It holds interest in the Los Filos Mine located in Guerrero State, Mexico. The company was formerly known as HTI Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Leagold Mining Corporation in August 2016.

