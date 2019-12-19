Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $27.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TECK. Barclays set a $33.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Clarkson Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, September 23rd. B. Riley set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Teck Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $17.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.29. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $25.75. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.45.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 4.78%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 90,312.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 9,854,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,843,137 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Teck Resources by 207.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,354,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,350 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Teck Resources by 9,282.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,083,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,280 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Teck Resources by 28.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,549,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at $25,950,000. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

