Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) Shares Down 4.8%

Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT) was down 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.40, approximately 2,901 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 152,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TLGT shares. ValuEngine cut Teligent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James lowered Teligent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Teligent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Get Teligent alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average is $0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Teligent had a negative net margin of 51.29% and a negative return on equity of 232.25%. The business had revenue of $18.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teligent Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teligent by 113.3% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,227,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,824 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Teligent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Teligent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teligent during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Teligent during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 46.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teligent Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLGT)

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. It offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Teligent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teligent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.