TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.35

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.35 and last traded at C$7.35, with a volume of 6387 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.43.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on TeraGo from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.15 million and a P/E ratio of -20.15.

TeraGo (TSE:TGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$11.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that TeraGo Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TeraGo (TSE:TGO)

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

