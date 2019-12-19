Terragen (ASX:TGH) Insider Sam Brougham Buys 1,500,000 Shares of Stock

Terragen (ASX:TGH) insider Sam Brougham purchased 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$300,000.00 ($212,765.96).

Terragen Company Profile

Terragen Holdings Limited engages in the development, production, and marketing of biological products for agriculture in the soil health and animal health, and nutrition sectors in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers Great Land, a soil conditioner containing live microbes; and Mylo, a live microbial probiotic feed supplement.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Terragen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terragen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.