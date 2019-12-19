Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Hits $0.0026 on Exchanges

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 19th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $9.93 million and $436,606.00 worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007555 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008910 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001608 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

Theta Fuel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

