Tokai Carbon (OTCMKTS:TKCBY) Trading Up 2%

Tokai Carbon Co. (OTCMKTS:TKCBY) shares traded up 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.96 and last traded at $40.96, 500 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 28% from the average session volume of 695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.17.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tokai Carbon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.40.

Tokai Carbon Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TKCBY)

Tokai Carbon Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells carbon-related products and services in Japan. It operates through Carbon Black, Graphite Electrodes, Fine Carbon, Industrial Furnaces and Related Products, and Other Operations segments. The company offers carbon black, including SEAST, TOKABLACK, Aqua Black, and Thermal black varieties, which are used to reinforce the rubber in tires; and as a black pigment in various black-colored products.

