TOP Hits Market Cap of $4.68 Million (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 19th. TOP has a market cap of $4.68 million and $150,616.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, TOP has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013889 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00185492 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.19 or 0.01181162 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025503 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00120435 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TOP

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,446,393,200 tokens. The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog. TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top.

Buying and Selling TOP

TOP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

