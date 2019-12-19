Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 16,629 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 4,443% compared to the typical daily volume of 366 call options.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $82.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $53.43 and a 52 week high of $83.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.95.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PACCAR will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $2.00. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PCAR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.28.

In other PACCAR news, EVP Gary Lee Moore sold 39,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $3,009,277.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,462.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 7,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $616,165.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,164.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,949 shares of company stock worth $8,207,798. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in PACCAR by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

