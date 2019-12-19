TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) CEO Kevin M. Stein Sells 9,900 Shares

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.93, for a total transaction of $5,672,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,443,743.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TDG stock opened at $567.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $558.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $519.02. The company has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $311.46 and a fifty-two week high of $581.07.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The aerospace company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 58.95% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 65.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 73 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 46.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,825.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TDG shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TransDigm Group from $570.00 to $560.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.17.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

