TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Downgraded to Hold at Berenberg Bank

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) was downgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TUI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS TUIFF opened at $13.00 on Thursday. TUI has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $15.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.09.

About TUI

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

