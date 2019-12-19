Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Trading 6.1% Higher

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)’s share price was up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.66 and last traded at $62.33, approximately 22,477 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 454,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.74.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush started coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.53. The company has a quick ratio of 36.64, a current ratio of 36.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $636,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,301,298 shares in the company, valued at $71,987,805.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,110 shares of company stock valued at $5,472,055.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $531,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $8,140,000. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

