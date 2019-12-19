Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Director Sells $115,583,244.91 in Stock

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 3,851,491 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $115,583,244.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,764,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,077,056.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Travis Cordell Kalanick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 7,848,913 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $235,074,944.35.

On Friday, December 13th, Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 1,436,849 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $41,165,723.85.

On Monday, December 9th, Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 518,471 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $14,574,219.81.

On Thursday, December 5th, Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 4,265,223 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total transaction of $118,829,112.78.

On Monday, December 2nd, Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 482,871 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $14,051,546.10.

On Friday, November 29th, Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 786,454 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $23,286,902.94.

On Monday, November 25th, Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 1,982,110 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total transaction of $57,897,433.10.

On Friday, November 22nd, Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 3,604,149 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $107,223,432.75.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 10,623,684 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total transaction of $295,975,836.24.

On Monday, November 18th, Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 2,121,290 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $56,786,933.30.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $30.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.40. Uber Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $25.58 and a 52 week high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 63.57% and a negative return on equity of 209.48%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies Inc will post -6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $165,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $760,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,107,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,897,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America set a $53.00 price objective on Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI set a $60.00 price objective on Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.95.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

