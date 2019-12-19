UGAS (UGAS) Market Capitalization Tops $3.52 Million

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 19th. One UGAS token can now be bought for $0.0205 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular exchanges including Bgogo, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. During the last week, UGAS has traded up 1% against the US dollar. UGAS has a total market cap of $3.52 million and $1.53 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00037841 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.74 or 0.06578706 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000462 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00028455 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002587 BTC.

About UGAS

UGAS is a token. It launched on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain. The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io.

Buying and Selling UGAS

UGAS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Bgogo. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

