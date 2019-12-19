Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on UMPQ. Raymond James set a $17.00 price target on shares of Umpqua and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Umpqua from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Umpqua from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens set a $16.00 target price on Umpqua and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Umpqua has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Umpqua has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $18.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.08.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $317.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.20 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 8.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Umpqua will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan F. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $200,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,350.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Umpqua by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,008,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,495,000 after acquiring an additional 89,881 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Umpqua during the 3rd quarter worth $4,187,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Umpqua by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Umpqua by 535.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,520,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 66,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

