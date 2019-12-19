UNICORN Token Price Up 126.9% This Week (UNI)

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One UNICORN Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hoo and CoinBene. UNICORN Token has a total market cap of $696,679.00 and $70.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UNICORN Token has traded 126.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UNICORN Token alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00036573 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token Token Profile

UNICORN Token (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI. The official website for UNICORN Token is unicorn.cm.

Buying and Selling UNICORN Token

UNICORN Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hoo and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNICORN Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNICORN Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNICORN Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNICORN Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.