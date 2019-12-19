United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) & BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Critical Review

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) and United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

BOK Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. United Bancshares Inc. OH pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. BOK Financial pays out 30.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BOK Financial has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years. BOK Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BOK Financial and United Bancshares Inc. OH, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BOK Financial 0 4 3 0 2.43 United Bancshares Inc. OH 0 0 0 0 N/A

BOK Financial currently has a consensus target price of $89.14, indicating a potential upside of 2.46%. Given BOK Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe BOK Financial is more favorable than United Bancshares Inc. OH.

Volatility and Risk

BOK Financial has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Bancshares Inc. OH has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.0% of BOK Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.0% of United Bancshares Inc. OH shares are held by institutional investors. 54.9% of BOK Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of United Bancshares Inc. OH shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BOK Financial and United Bancshares Inc. OH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BOK Financial 22.88% 11.20% 1.27% United Bancshares Inc. OH 18.18% 10.39% 1.05%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BOK Financial and United Bancshares Inc. OH’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BOK Financial $1.85 billion 3.34 $445.65 million $6.78 12.83 United Bancshares Inc. OH $43.79 million 1.78 $8.22 million N/A N/A

BOK Financial has higher revenue and earnings than United Bancshares Inc. OH.

Summary

BOK Financial beats United Bancshares Inc. OH on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers. This segment also operates TransFund electronic funds network. The Consumer Banking segment provides lending and deposit services to small business customers through the retail branch network; and mortgage banking services. The Wealth Management segment offers fiduciary, private banking, and investment advisory services; and brokerage and trading services, as well as underwrites state and municipal securities. The company also provides commercial loans, such as loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchases of equipment, and other needs of commercial customers; and service, healthcare, wholesale/retail sector, and energy sector loans. In addition, it offers commercial real estate loans for the construction of buildings or other enhancements to real estate and property held by borrowers for investment purposes; and residential mortgage, personal, and home equity loans. Further, the company provides automated teller machine (ATM), call center, and Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,426 TransFund ATM locations. BOK Financial Corporation was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About United Bancshares Inc. OH

United Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers various loan products, including commercial, consumer, agricultural, residential mortgage, and home equity loans. In addition, the company provides wealth management, treasury management, online and mobile banking, safe deposit box rental, and other personalized banking services, as well as automatic teller machines. It operates through 17 branch offices located in Bowling Green, Columbus Grove, Delaware, Delphos, Findlay, Gahanna, Gibsonburg, Kalida, Leipsic, Lima, Marion, Ottawa, Pemberville, and Westerville Ohio. United Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Columbus Grove, Ohio.

