United Overseas Australia (ASX:UOS) Shares Down 1.2%

United Overseas Australia Limited (ASX:UOS)’s share price was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.82 ($0.58) and last traded at A$0.82 ($0.58), approximately 131,485 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.83 ($0.59).

The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.84 and its 200 day moving average price is A$0.76.

About United Overseas Australia (ASX:UOS)

United Overseas Australia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and resale of land and buildings in Malaysia. The company operates through three segments: Investment, Land development and Resale, and Others. The Investment segment is involved in the holding of various investment properties.

