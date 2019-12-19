UNUS SED LEO Market Cap Hits $853.76 Million (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $853.76 million and approximately $8.04 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00011934 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00553931 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000054 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008863 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000497 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2014. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

UNUS SED LEO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

