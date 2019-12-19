Uquid Coin Hits Market Cap of $978,328.00 (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 19th. One Uquid Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0978 or 0.00001367 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, TOPBTC, Exrates and IDAX. Over the last week, Uquid Coin has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $978,328.00 and approximately $704,556.00 worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037848 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $460.51 or 0.06434087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000461 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00028269 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002058 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000335 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

Uquid Coin (CRYPTO:UQC) is a token. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin.

Uquid Coin Token Trading

Uquid Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Livecoin, IDAX, OOOBTC, CoinExchange, Exrates and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

