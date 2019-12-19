ValuEngine Downgrades Taronis Technologies (NASDAQ:TRNX) to Hold

Taronis Technologies (NASDAQ:TRNX) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ TRNX opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.11. Taronis Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $29.00.

Get Taronis Technologies alerts:

Taronis Technologies (NASDAQ:TRNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.32 million during the quarter. Taronis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 78.94% and a negative net margin of 129.20%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Taronis Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Taronis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TRNX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 99,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Taronis Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Taronis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taronis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.