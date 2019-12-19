Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) SVP John W. Kuo Sells 814 Shares of Stock

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) SVP John W. Kuo sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total value of $115,563.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,540,237.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

VAR opened at $141.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.58. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.92 and a 12 month high of $143.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.89.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. The company had revenue of $878.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.47 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.65%. Varian Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 146.1% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 54,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,364,000 after purchasing an additional 32,117 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after acquiring an additional 18,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

VAR has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BTIG Research raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.33.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

