VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, December 23rd (NYSEARCA:UGAZ)

VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (NYSEARCA:UGAZ)’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, December 23rd. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, December 16th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of UGAZ stock opened at $7.95 on Thursday. VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $90.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN by 295.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP grew its stake in VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN by 1,246.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 10,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN by 11,061.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 22,454 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,832,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,613,000.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.