Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

VBTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Veritex from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens set a $29.00 price target on Veritex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Veritex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

VBTX opened at $28.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.05. Veritex has a 1-year low of $20.34 and a 1-year high of $29.13. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.54.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.90 million. Veritex had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 10.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veritex will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veritex news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 434,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,872,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $47,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,852.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,600 shares of company stock worth $615,040. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 527.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,007,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,438,000 after acquiring an additional 846,632 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Veritex by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,016,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,080,000 after purchasing an additional 372,164 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Veritex by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 482,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,509,000 after purchasing an additional 307,209 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,448,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 162.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 266,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 165,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

