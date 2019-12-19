Vertcoin (VTC) Price Hits $0.19 on Major Exchanges

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002635 BTC on exchanges including QBTC, Coinroom, YoBit and Poloniex. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $9.86 million and approximately $197,380.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,140.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.35 or 0.01783610 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $186.72 or 0.02615039 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00554764 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011982 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00672438 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00052253 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00018460 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014129 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 52,618,472 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Trade By Trade, Bitsane, YoBit, Coinroom, Bleutrade, LiteBit.eu, CoinEgg, QBTC, Poloniex, Upbit and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

