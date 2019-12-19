VideoCoin Price Tops $0.0547 (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 19th. One VideoCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0547 or 0.00000764 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Beaxy, CoinExchange and KuCoin. In the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. VideoCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.39 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001875 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About VideoCoin

VID uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,741,904 tokens. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io. The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin.

VideoCoin Token Trading

VideoCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, CoinExchange and Beaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

