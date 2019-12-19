Washington Prime Group Inc Preferred Shares Series H (NYSE:WPG-PH) Shares Up 0.4%

Washington Prime Group Inc Preferred Shares Series H (NYSE:WPG-PH)’s stock price traded up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.74 and last traded at $21.60, 13,136 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $21.52.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.23.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Prime Group Inc Preferred Shares Series H Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Prime Group Inc Preferred Shares Series H and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.