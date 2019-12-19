Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WSBF. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Waterstone Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

NASDAQ WSBF opened at $19.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.80 and its 200 day moving average is $17.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Waterstone Financial has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $19.48. The stock has a market cap of $521.55 million, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.08.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $50.65 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 169.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Waterstone Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Waterstone Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Waterstone Financial by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,220 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

