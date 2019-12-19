Weebit Nano (ASX:WBT) Shares Down 1.2%

Weebit Nano Ltd (ASX:WBT) traded down 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$0.40 ($0.28) and last traded at A$0.40 ($0.28), 63,644 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.41 ($0.29).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84.

About Weebit Nano (ASX:WBT)

Weebit Nano Limited focuses on developing a non-volatile memory based on silicon oxide. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

