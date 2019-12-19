Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at B. Riley

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at B. Riley from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.69% from the company’s current price.

WW has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Weight Watchers International to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Weight Watchers International from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Weight Watchers International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.27.

WW stock opened at $40.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.75 and a 200-day moving average of $30.79. Weight Watchers International has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $45.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.33.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Weight Watchers International had a net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $348.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Weight Watchers International’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Weight Watchers International will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total value of $195,405.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,322 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,519. Company insiders own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WW. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International in the third quarter worth $56,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weight Watchers International in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Weight Watchers International by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Weight Watchers International in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Weight Watchers International by 23.1% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Weight Watchers International Company Profile

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

