Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Weir Group (LON:WEIR) was downgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 1,550 ($20.39) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 1,600 ($21.05). Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WEIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 1,380 ($18.15) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Weir Group from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,614.29 ($21.24).

Shares of WEIR stock opened at GBX 1,543.50 ($20.30) on Thursday. Weir Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,222.50 ($16.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,814.50 ($23.87). The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion and a PE ratio of 1,029.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,436.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,443.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.36, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

About Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

