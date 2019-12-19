Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund (NYSE:EOD) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.44

Shares of Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund (NYSE:EOD) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.44 and traded as high as $5.56. Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund shares last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 13,235 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average of $5.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOD. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,268 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund by 11.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,025 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund by 21.2% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 46,123 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 8,061 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund by 14.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 61,206 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 7,510 shares during the period.

Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund Company Profile (NYSE:EOD)

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

