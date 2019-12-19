Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price objective upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stephens set a $24.00 target price on Wendys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. MKM Partners set a $20.00 price target on Wendys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Wendys in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Wendys in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

Get Wendys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $22.00 on Thursday. Wendys has a 52 week low of $14.96 and a 52 week high of $22.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $437.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.45 million. Wendys had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 24.72%. Wendys’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Wendys will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 283,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $6,054,862.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,618,518.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider E.J. Wunsch sold 3,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $75,763.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,728.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 300,762 shares of company stock worth $6,409,994. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Wendys by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,840,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $329,735,000 after acquiring an additional 211,285 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wendys by 65.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,441,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $204,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131,438 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Wendys by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,948,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $194,787,000 after acquiring an additional 211,568 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Wendys by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,226,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,178,000 after acquiring an additional 209,386 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Wendys by 14.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,909,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,123,000 after acquiring an additional 363,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

About Wendys

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.