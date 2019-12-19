Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of WHLR opened at $1.98 on Monday. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $2.74. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 million, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 348.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.67.

Get Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) by 77.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 127,961 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.03% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.31% of the company’s stock.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers. Wheeler's portfolio contains well-located, potentially dominant retail properties in secondary and tertiary markets that generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns, with a particular emphasis on grocery-anchored retail centers.

See Also: Why are percentage decliners important?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.