WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $45.68

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.68 and traded as high as $47.41. WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $47.39, with a volume of 2,998 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. America First Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1.4% during the third quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 275,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,214,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 30.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 6.1% in the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DGS)

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

