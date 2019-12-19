XP Power (LON:XPP) Hits New 1-Year High at $3,000.00

XP Power Ltd. (LON:XPP) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,000 ($39.46) and last traded at GBX 2,982 ($39.23), with a volume of 1425 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,970 ($39.07).

XPP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of XP Power in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($37.49) price objective on shares of XP Power in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XP Power in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on XP Power in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,330 ($43.80) target price for the company.

Get XP Power alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,843.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,433.57. The firm has a market cap of $573.81 million and a P/E ratio of 22.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share. This represents a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from XP Power’s previous dividend of $18.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. XP Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.60%.

About XP Power (LON:XPP)

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, design and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, including open-frame, enclosed, desktop, configurable, and DIN rail power supplies; DC-DC converters; LED drivers; high voltage power supplies; and EMI filters.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for XP Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.