Yorktown X. Associates Llc Sells 802,324 Shares of Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) Stock

Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) major shareholder Yorktown X. Associates Llc sold 802,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $13,944,391.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of MNRL stock opened at $18.91 on Thursday. Brigham Minerals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.15.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $25.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNRL. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Brigham Minerals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 18.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Brigham Minerals in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Brigham Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.08.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

