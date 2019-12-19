Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target Raised to $113.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its price target increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $113.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.13.

Shares of YUM opened at $98.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.46. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $119.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.41.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 20.88%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Yum! Brands news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $153,657.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 43,266 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,204.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total transaction of $150,016.23. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 43,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,268,607.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,634 shares of company stock valued at $483,139 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1,415.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 10,378 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 185,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,037,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 64,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 27.5% during the second quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 58.2% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

