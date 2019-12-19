YY Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:YY)

YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 4,256 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,368% compared to the typical volume of 290 put options.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YY. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of YY by 214.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 377 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in YY by 200.0% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of YY during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of YY by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 696 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of YY during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YY stock opened at $56.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.93. YY has a 1-year low of $51.00 and a 1-year high of $88.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The information services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $962.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.24 million. YY had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 17.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that YY will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on YY. TheStreet cut shares of YY from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of YY from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of YY from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of YY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.30.

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

