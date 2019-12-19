Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) to Announce -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.09. CNX Resources reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 107.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CNX Resources.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $7.11 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.53.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 386.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 11,406.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 11,406 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 27.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNX stock opened at $8.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.54. CNX Resources has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $13.63.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNX Resources (CNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.