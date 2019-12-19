Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) to Post -$0.67 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) will report earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the lowest is ($0.96). BioXcel Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.47) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to ($2.12). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.87) to ($2.00). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BioXcel Therapeutics.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BTAI shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioXcel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered BioXcel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $21.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 10.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,478,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 20,671 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 315,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. 23.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTAI opened at $8.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average is $8.42. The stock has a market cap of $156.36 million, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 3.09.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.