Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) to Post $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) to report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Trex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Trex posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trex will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.12 million. Trex had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 35.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TREX shares. ValuEngine cut Trex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Trex in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.90.

In other Trex news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 4,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $365,764.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,428,881.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 11,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.92, for a total transaction of $959,625.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,318 shares in the company, valued at $3,887,006.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,571 shares of company stock worth $1,558,410. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in Trex by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 17,371 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,444,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Trex in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,787,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TREX opened at $87.58 on Thursday. Trex has a 1-year low of $53.48 and a 1-year high of $93.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

